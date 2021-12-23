Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 478.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter.

CACG stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $53.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50.

