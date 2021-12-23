Jeffrey Michael Dysard Sells 11,059 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stock

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $187.49 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CMC Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

