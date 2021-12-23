John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 48,100 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

