John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.36% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 18,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $483.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.