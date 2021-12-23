John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 61 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,095. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.26. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

