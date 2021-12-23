John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises approximately 1.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

