John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 152 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $8.49 on Thursday, reaching $663.69. 7,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $274.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $657.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

