Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.41

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.41 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 1,953.50 ($25.81), with a volume of 56878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,931 ($25.51).

A number of analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.31) to GBX 2,500 ($33.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.65) to GBX 2,800 ($36.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($38.45) to GBX 2,290 ($30.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.16) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.09).

The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,351.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,746.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($30.32) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($545.78). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,965 ($25.96) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($25,961.16). Insiders have acquired 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,578 in the last three months.

Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

