Joseph Stilwell Buys 10,000 Shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,961.20.

On Friday, November 26th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00.

KFS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 168,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,026. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

