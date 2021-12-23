Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.29

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 6971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,885 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

