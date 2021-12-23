Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $35.81 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $3.91 or 0.00007678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $566.73 million and $35.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00240446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.29 or 0.00520520 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00078315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,819,134 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

