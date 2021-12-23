Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.51

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.51 and traded as high as $23.24. Kennedy-Wilson shares last traded at $23.13, with a volume of 511,328 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

