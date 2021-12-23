Kenneth Duane Seipel Acquires 450 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,355.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.86 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $76.36. The company had a trading volume of 161,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,959. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $649.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.08.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after purchasing an additional 152,930 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

