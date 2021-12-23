Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,845,838 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

