Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after acquiring an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,743,000 after acquiring an additional 147,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

