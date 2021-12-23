Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

VKQ opened at $13.39 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.