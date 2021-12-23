Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $214,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IJUL opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

