Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.60 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $249.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.