Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after buying an additional 5,227,651 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,156,000 after buying an additional 2,795,412 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,832,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 184,384 shares during the period.

FNDE stock opened at $30.71 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

