Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 296,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39.

