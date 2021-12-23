Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific makes up 1.1% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

