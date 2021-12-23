KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPM. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.41.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.10. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$59.85. The company has a market cap of C$24.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total value of C$2,522,442.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$1,640,380.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.