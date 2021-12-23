KeyCorp Trims Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Target Price to $35.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of HWM opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.83. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 122,632.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

