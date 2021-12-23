Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

