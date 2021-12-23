Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stake Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

