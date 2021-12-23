Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $223,445.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. 573,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,192. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.