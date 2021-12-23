Kroger (NYSE:KR) Shares Down 2.5%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.35 and last traded at $44.39. 51,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,477,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,835 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,422,000 after purchasing an additional 982,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,065,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

