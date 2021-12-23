La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Sells $1,553,073.15 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.