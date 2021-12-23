Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

LRCX stock opened at $691.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.23. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

