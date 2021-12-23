Landbox Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $335,480.14 and approximately $67,571.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00055404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.35 or 0.08088230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.35 or 0.99865921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00073281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.