Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) Financial Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of Lazydays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 2 0 3.00 EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lazydays is more favorable than EzFill.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays 6.45% 55.25% 14.75% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and EzFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $817.11 million 0.29 $14.63 million $3.25 6.22 EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lazydays has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Summary

Lazydays beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping. Lazydays Holdings was founded on July 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Seffner, FL.

EzFill Company Profile

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

