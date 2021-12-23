Lepricon (L3P) Market Capitalization Hits $730,229.64

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, Lepricon has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lepricon has a total market cap of $730,229.64 and $7,879.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Buying and Selling Lepricon

