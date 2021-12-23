Lethean Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.65 million and $13,768.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 49.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,982.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.51 or 0.08119497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00322247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.21 or 0.00894849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00073764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.72 or 0.00411352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00252142 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.