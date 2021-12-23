Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 273,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 145.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,539,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

