Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 4%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$35.83 and last traded at C$36.02. Approximately 120,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 791,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.53.

LAC has been the topic of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of -59.57.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

