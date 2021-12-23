loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Position Cut by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in loanDepot were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get loanDepot alerts:

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 8,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,731. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

loanDepot Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI).

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.