LocalCoinSwap Trading 36.8% Higher This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $880,107.34 and $2,824.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.39 or 0.00380103 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008401 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $641.51 or 0.01308187 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,779,414 coins and its circulating supply is 50,566,637 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

