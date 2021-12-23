Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 493.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.98. 9,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,153. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

