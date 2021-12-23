Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.