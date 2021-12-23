Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.55

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 156607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$216.99 million and a P/E ratio of -22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42.

In other Lumina Gold news, Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$105,075.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,500. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,343 shares of company stock valued at $169,506.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.