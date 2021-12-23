Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Cut to Hold at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $370.00 target price on the stock.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $339.67.

Shares of LNDNF opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

