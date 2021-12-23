MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 6,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 483,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,410,000 after acquiring an additional 532,525 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

