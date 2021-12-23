Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Oil’s robust operational metrics suggest strong long-term cash flows that should support higher price points for the shares. The wells drilled by Marathon have low oil price breakeven costs and need just $35 a barrel to be profitable. Marathon continues to cut down costs substantially and is striving to achieve a 30% decrease in production and G&A costs in 2021 compared to the 2019 levels. Besides, the company’s significant debt maturities mostly fall after 2025. However, Marathon's increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters has dampened investors’ confidence. One also need to factor the pressure on Marathon's top line that has consistently declined over the past 3 years. These factors, plus the company's high oil exposure, account for the conservative stance on Marathon at the moment.”

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MRO opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,181,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.