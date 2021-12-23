Mark A. Emalfarb Sells 26,486 Shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Stock

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DYAI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,042. Dyadic International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyadic International, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

