Martin & Co. Inc. TN Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for about 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Cerner stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

