Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $435.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.10 and a 200 day moving average of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $270.76 and a one year high of $442.96.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

