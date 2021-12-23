Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 310,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 874,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 754,763 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,502. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

