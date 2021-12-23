MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MXL. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -489.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068 over the last three months. 8.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

