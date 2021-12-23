McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.94. 880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

