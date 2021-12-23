MCO Hits Market Cap of $251.01 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MCO has a market cap of $251.01 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.89 or 0.00031404 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MCO has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (MCO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

